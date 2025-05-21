Multiple crashes snarl traffic around Saluda

The second crash in four weeks at the intersection of U.S. Route 17 and Town Bridge Road occurred last week.

On Tuesday, May 13, at about 5:25 p.m. a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Route 17 and Town Bridge Road just north of Saluda, reported Sgt. J. Teagle of the Virginia State Police’s Gloucester office.

According to authorities, Trooper M.S. Ward responded to the scene. Through his investigation, he found that a 2022 Ford F-350 pickup truck attempted to cross the northbound travel lanes from the center median area when it collided with a 2003 Ford Escape SUV, which was traveling north on Route 17.

The driver of the F-350 was identified as Dillan Andrew Powell, who was not injured in the crash. The driver of the Escape was identified as Fassidy Isabella Moreno and was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Both drivers are residents of Middlesex County.

Powell was issued a summons for Failure to Yield the Right of Way in the accident.

Drugs, alcohol and speed were determined not to be factors in this incident based on Ward’s investigation. Both drivers were properly restrained by seatbelts.

The other recent crash occurred on April 18.