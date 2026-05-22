Two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle claims a life

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Tuesday, May 19, at 3 p.m. on General Puller Highway in Middlesex County.

Matthew Demlein, public relations coordinator for Virginia State Police, reported that a 2007 Victory motorcycle was traveling west on General Puller Highway at the intersection with Crafton Quarter Road when it was struck by a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 that entered the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle, Balazs S. Gyenge, 53, of Urbanna was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Gyenge was wearing a helmet, Demlein reported.

The driver of the Sierra, Glen D. Harper, 65, of Hartfield, was not injured. Demlein said Harper has been charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.