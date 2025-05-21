Bonuses of $1,000 OK’d for Middlesex school staff

Are in addition to

3% salary increases

The Middlesex County School Board (MCSB) approved a $1,000 retention bonus on Monday, May 12, for all Middlesex County Public Schools (MCPS) staff who will be returning for the 2025-2026 school year.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Virginia State Legislature approved funding the $1,000 bonus for Standard of Quality (SOQ) MCPS employees. Not all employees are SOQ funded and bonuses for those will be paid from local funds. The bonus is on top of a 3% salary increase for all school personnel.

The state cost will be $142,346 for the SOQ funded employees and the local share of the bonus for non-SOQ employees will cost $93,407. MCPS superintendent Dr. Tracy Seitz informed the school board that the local share of the bonus is coming out of the MCSB budget and school officials will not have to request additional funds to cover the bonus from the Middlesex County Board of Supervisors (MCBS).

“This bonus serves as a token of our sincere appreciation for your continued commitment and hard work, which are invaluable to our students and the success of our school community,” said Dr. Seitz in an email to all teachers.

“We deeply value each and every member of our team and are thrilled at the prospect of welcoming you back for another successful school year,” she said.

“To be eligible for this retention bonus, staff members must return their signed contract for the 2025-2026 school year by the due date of May 14, 2025.

“The retention bonus will be paid out in June 2025,” the email stated.

The school board voted unanimously to approve bonuses for school employees.

Middlesex County bonuses

Members of the MCBS approved a $36.5 million budget this month on a 3-2 vote that reflects a 3% raise for all county employees and a 1.5% bonus funded by the state for state funded salary employees and $750 for a one time bonus funded by the county for non-state funded employees. The local cost to taxpayers is $52,000.