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Grant awarded could assist with costs on marina bridge

Updated:
Tom Chillemi
By Tom Chillemi

urbanna-marina-bridgeUrbanna has been awarded a $450,000 federal grant, with no local matching funds required, to help replace the bridge leading to Urbanna Town Marina, reported John B. Edwards Jr., interim executive director  of the Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission (MPPDC).

Last fall the MPPDC applied for a grant from the Federal Rural and Tribal Assistance pilot program on Urbanna’s behalf, said Edwards. “The application focused on preliminary engineering, design, and environmental review activities necessary to advance the repair or replacement of the bridge serving the town’s marina. The grant award was recently announced, and MPPDC’s grant application for the town was the only one in Virginia to be awarded.”

Details need to be worked out, including a start date when the town can begin reimbursable activities…

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Tom Chillemi
Tom Chillemihttps://ssentinel.com
Tom Chillemi is a reporter for the Southside Sentinel.
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