Supervisors postpone decision on bonuses

The Middlesex County Board of Supervisors tabled talks and possible action until its July 7 regular monthly meeting on a proposed 2% bonus for constitutional officers and all other county employees. The action came at supervisors June 2 meeting.

The Virginia General Assembly “Caboose Bill” HB29/SB29” was a mid-biennium budget adjustment that authorizes funding from the state for a one-time bonus for state-supported local employees, which became effective June 1, 2026.

The state would provide funds to cover constitutional officers and their employees, but the county would have to provide funds for non-state local employees…