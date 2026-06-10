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Supervisors postpone decision on bonuses

Updated:
Larry Chowning
By Larry Chowning

The Middlesex County Board of Supervisors tabled talks and possible action until its July 7 regular monthly meeting on a proposed 2% bonus for constitutional officers and all other county employees. The action came at supervisors June 2  meeting.

The Virginia General Assembly “Caboose Bill” HB29/SB29” was a mid-biennium budget adjustment that authorizes funding from the state for a one-time bonus for state-supported local employees, which became effective June 1, 2026.

The state would provide funds to cover constitutional officers and their employees, but the county would have to provide funds for non-state local employees…

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Larry Chowning
Larry Chowninghttps://ssentinel.com
Larry is a reporter for the Southside Sentinel and author of several books centered around the people and places of the Chesapeake Bay.
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