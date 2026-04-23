MC school staff eyed to receive $1,000 bonuses

The Middlesex County School Board (MCSB) is considering approval of a $1,000 retention bonus to all Middlesex school staff who will be returning for the 2026-2027 school year.

Middlesex County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Tracy Seitz reported at the school board meeting Monday, April 13, that the bonus can be funded by state and local funds.

Dr. Seitz also said that the local share cost will not require MCPS to request additional funding from the Middlesex County Board of Supervisors…