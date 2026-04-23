Trio qualify to run for Middlesex County sheriff

Three persons have qualified as candidates for the special election for Middlesex County sheriff set for Nov. 3, reported Melissa D. Welch, director of elections and general registrar for Middlesex County.

Christopher J. Easter, 47, of Saluda, served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 27 years retiring as a sergeant major. He joined the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office in 2022 and is currently chief deputy with a rank of major.

Bryan P. Longest, 43, of Locust Hill, is a deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. He has more than 18 years of law enforcement experience.

Kristen L. Schomburg, 46, of Hartfield, has 25 years of law enforcement experience. This September will mark her 20th year with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Special election

A special election is being conducted because former Middlesex Sheriff David P. Bushey resigned March 31, citing health reasons…