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Antebellum-era Hartfield mansion, ‘Woodstock’ bulldozed

Updated:
Larry Chowning
By Larry Chowning
The 1840 Woodstock on the Piankatank mansion (above), once owned by President Abraham Lincoln’s granddaughter, is still standing in a recent photo. Woodstock — described as one of the most historically significant structures in Middlesex County — is reduced by bulldozers to a pile of rubble (below) scattered around on the ground on April 1, 2026. (Photo by Bob Waldrop)

Once owned by Lincoln’s granddaughter
Demolition spotlights Middlesex’s lack of
historic preservation ordinance

Middlesex County Planning and Zoning Director David Kretz said last week that the antebellum 1840s Hartfield mansion “Woodstock on the Piankatank,” sometimes referred to as the “Lincoln house,” and two other structures on the property were demolished through a county-approved demolition permit obtained on Oct. 23, 2025.

The permit allowed the demolition of house, small agricultural structure, and barn. The demolition took place in March 2026. “A demo permit was issued by the Middlesex County Building Department prior to the demolition so the removal was done with permits,” said Kretz via email. “Zoning does not require a zoning permit of structures per Section 21-3 of the zoning ordinance.

The 21-3 Zoning Permit Exemption ordinance states: Zoning Permits are not required for the following uses or functions:

  1. Total demolition of a structure.
  2. Minor repairs including but not limited to the installation or replacement of new roofs, siding, and windows.” The demolition permit cost $25.50.

The demolition of the historic 1840s Woodstock, once owned by Jessie Harlan Lincoln (1875-1948), granddaughter of President Abraham Lincoln, was legal —  but was it in the best interest of Middlesex?

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Larry Chowning
Larry Chowninghttps://ssentinel.com
Larry is a reporter for the Southside Sentinel and author of several books centered around the people and places of the Chesapeake Bay.
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