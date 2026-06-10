Deadline to run in Urbanna elections is June 16

Tuesday, June 16, at 7 p.m. is the deadline to file as a candidate in the Urbanna Town Council and Urbanna mayoral elections.

There are now three qualified candidates for the Urbanna Town Council — Lisa M. Powers, Jim B. Thrift and John William Ryland III. Current council member and acting mayor Robert E. “Robbie” Wilson III is the only person who has filed for mayor and is a qualified candidate.

Four seats open

The position of Urbanna mayor and three members of the Urbanna Town Council will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. All terms are four years and begin on Jan. 1, 2027.