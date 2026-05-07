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MPFL’s Low Country Boil was a tremendous success

Updated:
Cate Ogden
By Cate Ogden
Middlesex Pet Friends for Life’s Low Country Boil, Festival for the Animals, attendees view a video of furry friends waiting for adoption. (Contributed)

If you didn’t attend the Middlesex Pet Friends for Life’s (MPFL) Low Country Boil, Festival for the Animals, this past Saturday, you missed one of the best experiences that Middlesex County has to offer.

Megan and Rikki deserve a “Foodie Oscar” for their culinary talents. They and crew performed wonders in the kitchen. The band, The Flat Tones, had folks dancing and singing along and having an all-around fun time. There was even a conga line dance train around the pavilion.

A huge thank you goes out to our many supporters and business buddies in Middlesex, Mathews, Gloucester and Lancaster counties for their donations. You made this event a success!

A very special thank you goes out to…

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Cate Ogden
Cate Ogden
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