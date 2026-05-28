Seventy-four MHS students to graduate on May 30

The 74 members of the Middlesex High School (MHS) Class of 2026 will receive their diplomas during commencement, which is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, in the John S. Clements Memorial Gymnasium at MHS in Saluda. Each graduating senior will receive 10 commencement tickets, and tickets must be presented at the door.

The gym lobby doors open at 9 a.m. and seating will be open on the gym floor and in the bleachers.

No bags or purses will be allowed into the school. All guests must go through a security screening system (metal detector). No strollers, umbrellas, or balloons will be allowed in the school. Keys and cell phones are allowed. …

See the 2-page spread of graduates on pages A 4-5 of this week’s Sentinel!