Norris bridge fatalities case gets venue change

Lancaster County Circuit Court Judge John S. Martin last week granted a change of venue for a trial on charges related to a July 2025 fatal three-vehicle crash on the Robert O. Norris Jr. Memorial Bridge. The trial scheduled for June has been withdrawn, but a new location and date has not been set.

Jesse David Foster of White Stone is charged with felonies for involuntary manslaughter, reckless involuntary DUI manslaughter and reckless driving resulting in accident and death. He also is charged with a misdemeanor for DWI, second offense within five years.

According to Virginia State Police reports at the time, the accident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on July 13, 2025…