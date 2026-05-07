64.3 F
Urbanna
Friday, May 8, 2026

804-758-2328

sharp-energy
News

Norris bridge fatalities case gets venue change

Updated:
Jackie Nunnery
By Jackie Nunnery

Lancaster County Circuit Court Judge John S. Martin last week granted a change of venue for a trial on charges related to a July 2025 fatal three-vehicle crash on the Robert O. Norris Jr. Memorial Bridge. The trial scheduled for June has been withdrawn, but a new location and date has not been set.

Jesse David Foster
Jesse David Foster

Jesse David Foster of White Stone is charged with felonies for involuntary manslaughter, reckless involuntary DUI manslaughter and reckless driving resulting in accident and death. He also is charged with a misdemeanor for DWI, second offense within five years.

According to Virginia State Police reports at the time, the accident occurred around 6:50 p.m. on July 13, 2025…

Jackie Nunnery
Jackie Nunnery
Previous article
MPFL’s Low Country Boil was a tremendous success
Next article
Assessor: Middlesex properties up 25-40% in value

e-Edition

Stay Connected

4,609FansLike
1,063FollowersFollow
1,743FollowersFollow
101SubscribersSubscribe

Serving the Middle Peninsula and
surrounding areas since 1896.

Contact us: editor@ssentinel.com

© Southside Sentinel 2026

Make an Advertising Payment

Not for subscriptions
A surcharge of up to 3% applies to credit card charges (debit/ACH exempt).

PAY NOW