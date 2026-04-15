Middlesex Little League opens 39th season

The Middlesex County Little League program kicked off its regular season on Friday, April 10, with an opening day ceremony at the Middlesex County Sports Complex in Locust Hill, followed by games at the complex.

This is the 39th year of official Little League in Middlesex. The league, however, started in 1958 with four boys teams, Urbanna, Church View, Syringa and Deltaville.

President of the league James Hatton reported at the ceremony that there are a total of 16 boys baseball and girls softball teams in the league this year with more than 200 players…