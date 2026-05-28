Community

Fish fry set for May 30 at Post 241 in Cooks Corner

Updated:
Larry Chowning
By Larry Chowning

The Game Changers of Middlesex County are hosting a fish fry as a community fundraiser on Saturday, May 30, from noon-4 p.m. at the Christopher Curtis American Legion Post 241 building at 76 Urbanna Road in Cooks Corner. The fish fry is to raise funds for the 2026 community Juneteenth celebration.

The cost is $20 a plate or $10 for a fish sandwich only. The meal will consist of fish, choice of two sides, which include potato salad, coleslaw or green beans, roll or cornbread, soda or water, and dessert.

Larry Chowning
Larry Chowninghttps://ssentinel.com
Larry is a reporter for the Southside Sentinel and author of several books centered around the people and places of the Chesapeake Bay.
Previous article
Middlesex tennis team wins first place regional quarterfinal
Next article
Tassels, tunes featured in White Stone musical

e-Edition

Stay Connected

4,609FansLike
1,063FollowersFollow
1,743FollowersFollow
101SubscribersSubscribe