Fish fry set for May 30 at Post 241 in Cooks Corner

The Game Changers of Middlesex County are hosting a fish fry as a community fundraiser on Saturday, May 30, from noon-4 p.m. at the Christopher Curtis American Legion Post 241 building at 76 Urbanna Road in Cooks Corner. The fish fry is to raise funds for the 2026 community Juneteenth celebration.

The cost is $20 a plate or $10 for a fish sandwich only. The meal will consist of fish, choice of two sides, which include potato salad, coleslaw or green beans, roll or cornbread, soda or water, and dessert.