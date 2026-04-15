68.1 F
Urbanna
Sunday, April 19, 2026

804-758-2328

sharp-energy
News

New Middlesex County noise ordinance is approved

Updated:
Tom Chillemi
By Tom Chillemi

Barking dogs, loud music, yelling, and other certain “plainly audible” noises that travel across property lines are now prohibited by a new Middlesex County noise ordinance approved unanimously by the Middlesex Board of Supervisors following a public hearing on April 7.

Also, some noise producing activities are prohibited between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Exceptions include, but are not limited to, the lawful discharge of firearms, military activities, parades, and the Virginia Motor Speedway…

There's more to this story...

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Many more news articles, photos and ads are available
only to those who subscribe to our
printed newspaper or our online e-Edition.

Pick up a copy or Subscribe today!

e-Edition Printed version

For assistance, call 804-758-2328.

Tom Chillemi
Tom Chillemihttps://ssentinel.com
Tom Chillemi is a reporter for the Southside Sentinel.
Previous article
Sentinel wins eight awards in Virginia-wide press contest
Next article
Middlesex Little League opens 39th season

e-Edition

Stay Connected

4,609FansLike
1,063FollowersFollow
1,743FollowersFollow
101SubscribersSubscribe

Serving the Middle Peninsula and
surrounding areas since 1896.

Contact us: editor@ssentinel.com

© Southside Sentinel 2026

Make an Advertising Payment

Not for subscriptions
A surcharge of up to 3% applies to credit card charges (debit/ACH exempt).

PAY NOW