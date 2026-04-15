New Middlesex County noise ordinance is approved

Barking dogs, loud music, yelling, and other certain “plainly audible” noises that travel across property lines are now prohibited by a new Middlesex County noise ordinance approved unanimously by the Middlesex Board of Supervisors following a public hearing on April 7.

Also, some noise producing activities are prohibited between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Exceptions include, but are not limited to, the lawful discharge of firearms, military activities, parades, and the Virginia Motor Speedway…