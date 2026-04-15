Republicans rally in Saluda

Most attendees urge no vote on redistricting

There were horns blowing in approval; flags and “No Vote” posters waving; and a rather young President Donald Trump look-alike walking amongst the crowd at a Middlesex County Republican Party-sponsored rally Saturday in front of the Middlesex County Historic Courthouse in Saluda.

The rally was in response to the proposed constitutional amendment on redistricting approved during the 2026 regular session of the Virginia General Assembly. There will be a special election on April 21 for Virginia localities, including Middlesex County.

The referendum states, “should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia’s standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 census?”

The proposed congressional districts will place Middlesex, Gloucester, Stafford, Caroline, King George, New Kent, Westmoreland, Northumberland, Lancaster, Essex, James City, Richmond, Mathews and King & Queen counties in with the Northern Virginia giants City of Alexandria, Prince William, Fairfax and Arlington counties.

Scott Krejci of Urbanna was in the crowd displaying his sign, “No Rigged Maps — Vote No! Tuesday, April 21st.” “This is not about (President) Donald Trump and his politics,” said Krejci. “This is about the disenfranchising of rural Tidewater…