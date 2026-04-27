William Savage “Bill” Stevenson, 76, of Urbanna, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Bill was born on Dec. 29, 1949, in Richmond, to the late Oscar Milton Stevenson Jr. and Elizabeth Jean (Willis) Stevenson.

Mr. Stevenson proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. He spent much of his career working as an off-set printer and running the print shop at the Southside Sentinel before retiring. He was known for his strong work ethic and independent spirit.

Bill had a wide range of interests and hobbies. He was an avid ham radio operator and enjoyed Morse code communication. He loved playing his guitar, especially bluegrass music, and was often found listening to or playing his favorite tunes. He also enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, watching tennis, following college football and basketball, and spending time with his beloved dogs.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Oscar Milton “Steve” Stevenson III.

Bill is survived by his brother, George Stevenson (Martha); sister-in-law, Jonellen “Jonny” Stevenson (Johnny Jones); nephew, Lee Stevenson (Lara) and their children, Taylor, Jonathan (Jack), and Natalie Grace; nieces, Margaret “Meg” S. Larabee (Sonny) and their children, Trace, Cade(Sam), Landon (Hayley), Margaret “Hennie” Lane (Jay) and Jennifer Edris; step-niece, Meghan Neville (Scott) and their children, Wynn, Macie Jane and Beckett; great-great nieces and nephews, Brayden Edris, John Wrigley Lane, Jasper Larabee and Rowen Larabee. His special friends he left behind were Nick, David and Cathy, Hoyt, Roscoe, Betty, Jerry, Alva and his pup Cassie. Bill loved each of you dearly.

R.I.P.

KJ4JSQ

The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses in the Riverside hospitals who helped Bill these last few weeks. Also, all administrators with Sanders Rehabilitation Center and the Heron Cove Building 2 nurses and the Riverside Hospice nurses.

A celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13 at Richardson’s Café, 12 Church St., Mathews.

Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda is assisting the family.