Robert Harris Hudgins III, 55, of Tappahannock, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

He retired from Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center in August 2023, and was a graduate of Old Dominion University. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider, and was a huge fan of Jeff Gordon and the Washington Redskins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hudgins Jr. and Hazel Hudgins; and his father-in-law, John Bracken.

He is survived by his wife, Edie A. Hudgins; his daughter, Amanda Hudgins (R.J.), of Tappahannock; sisters, Donna Powell (Gary) of Urbanna, and Melody Hemby (Tom) of Yorktown; his mother-in-law, Ruth Bracken; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2 at Faulkner Funeral Home, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. Memorial donations may be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center, (masseycancercenter.org) and to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).