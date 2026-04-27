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Obituaries

Robert Harris Hudgins III

Updated:
Southside Sentinel
By Southside Sentinel

HudginsRobert Harris Hudgins III, 55, of Tappahannock,  passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

He retired from Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center in August 2023, and was a graduate of Old Dominion University. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider, and was a huge fan of Jeff Gordon and the Washington Redskins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hudgins Jr. and Hazel Hudgins; and his father-in-law, John Bracken.

He is survived by his wife, Edie A. Hudgins; his daughter, Amanda Hudgins (R.J.), of Tappahannock; sisters, Donna Powell (Gary) of Urbanna, and Melody Hemby (Tom) of Yorktown; his mother-in-law, Ruth Bracken; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2 at Faulkner Funeral Home, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. Memorial donations may be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center, (masseycancercenter.org) and to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).

Southside Sentinel
Southside Sentinelhttps://ssentinel.com
The Southside Sentinel has been serving Middlesex County and the adjacent region since April 9, 1896; SSentinel.com since 1997.
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