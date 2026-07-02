Visit Woman’s Club building this summer

Fifty-two years ago, in honor of the nation’s bicentennial, a group of women who were members of the Middlesex County Woman’s Club (MCWC) conceived and completed a quilt. The quilt was to be raffled to raise funds to help with the preservation of the historic courthouse, their clubhouse, that was built in 1748.

Working together for two years, the women developed a camaraderie and a love for the quilt. They came to realize that they had made a work of art that needed to remain in Middlesex County. There was no raffle. The bicentennial quilt has been on display for the last 50 years in the foyer of the MCWC building for everyone to see and enjoy.

The MCWC’s colonial courthouse building is open on Saturdays in July and August for tours from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Come by and see this amazing piece of art.