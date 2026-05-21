Community

Fourth candidate, Thomas Justis, enters race for MC sheriff

Updated:
Tom Chillemi
By Tom Chillemi

A fourth candidate, Thomas G. Justis, has qualified to run in the special election for Middlesex County sheriff scheduled for Nov. 3, reported Melissa D. Welch, director of elections and general registrar for Middlesex.

Justis
Justis

Justis, 41, of Hardyville, is a deputy with the  New Kent County Sheriff’s Office and has eight years of law enforcement experience.

Three other persons who have qualified as candidates for the sheriff election are, in alphabetical order, Christopher J. Easter, Bryan P. Longest, and K.L. Schomburg. 

Tom Chillemi
Tom Chillemihttps://ssentinel.com
Tom Chillemi is a reporter for the Southside Sentinel.
Previous article
Blue Crab Arts and Crafts Fest is May 23 and 24 at croquet club 
Next article
Two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle claims a life

e-Edition

Stay Connected

4,609FansLike
1,063FollowersFollow
1,743FollowersFollow
101SubscribersSubscribe