Fourth candidate, Thomas Justis, enters race for MC sheriff

A fourth candidate, Thomas G. Justis, has qualified to run in the special election for Middlesex County sheriff scheduled for Nov. 3, reported Melissa D. Welch, director of elections and general registrar for Middlesex.

Justis, 41, of Hardyville, is a deputy with the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office and has eight years of law enforcement experience.

Three other persons who have qualified as candidates for the sheriff election are, in alphabetical order, Christopher J. Easter, Bryan P. Longest, and K.L. Schomburg.