Robert L. “Robin” Wells, 87, died Friday, May 15, 2026.

He was preceded in death by his parents, R.L. Wells, MD, and Helen S. Wells; and his brother, E. Brent Wells II.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sallie Walton Helm Wells; his sister, Judith W. Creasy; his children; grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He grew up in Washington, D.C., went to Landon School in Bethesda, Md., graduated high school from Darlington School in Rome, Ga., and went to his beloved University of Virginia (UVa).

Robin and Sallie married in 1960 and had two beautiful daughters, Bonnie W. Cricchi (Tom) and Amy W. Mackay. Bonnie’s children, Lauren (Joe Makhoul) and Will (Emily), and Amy’s children, Andrew (Ainsley) and Meredith, were the light of his life. They represent the fifth generation of his family to be educated at UVa, of which he was extremely proud and bragged about constantly.

Though Mr. Wells had several titles at different businesses over his career, he was always proud to call himself a “salesman.” He was active in civic and social organizations throughout his life. He was a Jaycee in Charlottesville and started the Big Brothers-Big Sisters program there. In Harrisonburg, he was a member and chairman of the Harrisonburg Parking Authority and was a board member of the Chamber of Commerce among other Rockingham County committees. He was a member of the Harrisonburg Lions Club, serving as president and was a member of the Harrisonburg Elks Club. Upon retirement, Sallie and Robin moved to Pirate’s Cove in Manteo, N.C. There he became a very active member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 1607 and remained active in Deltaville in Flotilla 62, serving 15 years till he retired in July 2015.

Mr. Wells, a proud cradle to grave Episcopalian, grew up attending St. Albans Church in D.C., then attended Emmanuel Episcopal in Harrisonburg and was very active and loved Christ Church Parish (Episcopal), Middlesex.

Robin grew up a bird hunter at his father’s side and taught his grandsons how to shoot and hunt. He always loved to fish but when they lived in the Outer Banks, N.C. (OBX) in retirement, fishing became his “go to” sporting activity. Another pastime Robin loved was watching his grandchildren’s many sporting activities as well as cheering on UVa and the Washington Redskins live or on TV. Robin was an avid woodworker and built many things for his family, of which he was quite proud. When he moved to Avery Point in Richmond, he was instrumental in helping to open their woodworking shop. He always loved to cook, but in his retirement years, he expanded that love by being a part of the USCG Auxiliary Aux Chef program and cooked frequently at Christ Church Parish. In the end, the most important things to him were his family and his church.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. June 20 at Avery Point LEC, 6000 Avery Point Parkway, Richmond. A memorial reception will be conducted in Middlesex County at a later date.

Memorial gifts should be directed to the Christ Church Parish Endowment Fund, Middlesex County, P.O. Box 476, Saluda, VA 23149.