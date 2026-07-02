Temporary members appointed to Urbanna Town Council

The Urbanna Town Council voted unanimously on June 25 to appoint Martha Lowe and Bruce Murray as temporary town council members to fill the unexpired terms of council members who resigned recently.

Council appointed Bruce Murray to fill the term of Robbie Wilson, who resigned as a council member to become acting mayor after former mayor Bill Goldsmith resigned in May.

Murray will serve until a special election can be conducted to elect someone to fill the council seat vacated by Wilson, when he resigned on June 11 and was elected by town council as acting mayor.

Lowe will fill the term of Merri Hanson who resigned from council in May. This term runs through Dec. 31.

Urbanna will conduct a “special election” on Nov. 3, 2026 to fill the unexpired term of acting mayor Wilson. Nov. 3 is also the date of the “regular” General Election in Urbanna and six candidates have qualified.

Resignations

The Goldsmith and Hanson resignations stemmed from a disagreement with the majority of council, which voted to terminate Town Administrator Ted Costin. Wilson is also serving as town administrator, as directed by the town charter.