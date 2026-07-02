Family-made skiffs star at Deltaville event

The Deltaville Maritime Museum’s (DMM) “Family Boatbuilding Week” was conducted last week under the museum pavilion as seven families built John Wright-style skiffs through the guidance of DMM volunteers.

The program that takes five days to build a boat is one of just a few such boatbuilding programs in the country. The 14-foot, flat-bottom skiff is made of cypress and fir and held together with stainless steel fasteners. During Family Boatbuilding Week, families work together on site daily with the help of volunteers to build the skiff.

On Saturday, participants showed off their boats by competing in a rowing race on Mill Creek in front of the museum’s dock full of family members and interested onlookers.