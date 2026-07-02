Heat nixes most of Urbanna 4th fun; Water View, Deltaville still on

Heat wave

A National Weather Service (NWS) announcement this week of a prolonged and dangerous heat wave has caused some postponements and delays in July Fourth weekend events in Middlesex County.

The NWS is predicting 100-degree temperatures and above on Saturday. The forecast states “the heatwave is forecast to hit a large area of the country from the U.S. east coast to central areas of the country. Starting (today) Thursday, July 2, about 250 million people will be exposed to some dangerous level of heat.”

Urbanna

“Due to the extreme heat forecast and out of concern for the safety and well-being of our community, we have decided to postpone our July fourth “Urbanna Independence Day Live Music Weekend” to Labor Day,” said Justice in announcing the cancellation of most of the Taber Park events, including the Friday and Saturday, July 3 and 4, concerts.

The park’s pet parade and pie-eating contest have also been rescheduled for Labor Day. “We are disappointed but hopefully the temperatures will be down a bit on Labor Day.”

“We will still have some fun morning activities at Taber Park starting at 10 a.m,” she said. “There will be free face painting, a decorate your bike rally, ice cream truck and a mist tent. So kids come on out to the park on Saturday morning. The pool and snack bar will be open too.”

Justice added, “We are looking forward to an even bigger celebration on Labor Day and I want to thank the community for helping us to keep everyone safe. Please stay safe in the heat!”

Water View

There are no changes to the July Fourth events in Water View. The Upper Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department in Water View will celebrate America 250 with a parade and free lunch on Saturday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The parade lines up at 11:30 a.m. at the firehouse at 4583 Water View Road and the parade begins at noon. A free lunch follows with hot dogs and hamburgers.

Deltaville fireworks show set for Saturday

This year the Deltaville Ballpark fireworks show is set for 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 4. It is later than previously announced, due to the extreme heat forecast for Saturday. It will follow the Deltaville Deltas-Norfolk Benchwarmers baseball game, which is being shortened to seven innings and will also start later — at 7 p.m. Shortly after the game concludes, the gates will open to the general public for anyone who would like to sit on the infield and be super close to the fireworks.

Other area fireworks displays include: