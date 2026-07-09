SEMIQUINCENTENNIAL CELEBRATIONS

Water View July Fourth Parade rolls despite heat

The annual July Fourth Water View Parade, sponsored by Water View’s Upper Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary (UMVFD), rolled through Water View Saturday — despite the heat.

All other outside activities were cancelled and the free lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers was offered inside the UMVFD building in the air-conditioning.

“Our parade is not that long and we felt the community wanted to celebrate our 250th, despite the high temperature,” said UMVFD Fire Chief Billy Collier. “This is one time of the year we get together with the community and is a way of thanking them for their support of the fire department. I think we had a pretty good crowd for having such a hot day.”