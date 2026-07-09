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SEMIQUINCENTENNIAL CELEBRATIONS

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Southside Sentinel
By Southside Sentinel
The Baldwin family of Point Breeze in Water View participate in the Water View Fourth of July 250th anniversary of the United States Parade Saturday in the float “Get In Loser — We’re Crossing the Delaware.” The parade was sponsored by the Upper Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department. (Photo by Larry Chowning)

Water View July Fourth Parade rolls despite heat

The annual July Fourth Water View Parade, sponsored by Water View’s Upper Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary (UMVFD), rolled through Water View Saturday — despite the heat.

All other outside activities were cancelled and the free lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers was offered inside the UMVFD building in the air-conditioning.

“Our parade is not that long and we felt the community wanted to celebrate our 250th, despite the high temperature,” said UMVFD Fire Chief Billy Collier. “This is one time of the year we get together with the community and is a way of thanking them for their support of the fire department. I think we had a pretty good crowd for having such a hot day.”

Fourth of July temperatures made it to potentially dangerous triple digits and prompted the cancellation of some events in Middlesex County celebrating America’s semiquincentennial. But folks still wanted to mark the day and some events continued, including the Patriotic Bike Rally for the Kids at Urbanna’s Taber Park. Dozens of bicyclists massed at Bristow Community Pavilion and rolled down Bonner Street, their bikes decorated in red, white and blue. See page B1 for related photos. (Photo by Don Richeson)
4th-deltaville-fireworks
Hundreds crowded the infield while more than a thousand surrounded Deltaville Ballpark to experience the Deltaville Community Association’s July Fourth Fireworks show. It was delayed a half hour so temperatures could moderate slightly. (Photo by Stephen Blue

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Southside Sentinel
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The Southside Sentinel has been serving Middlesex County and the adjacent region since April 9, 1896; SSentinel.com since 1997.
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