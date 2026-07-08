Deadline to join MC sheriff race coming up

A “special election” for Middlesex County sheriff is set for this autumn, due to former Middlesex Sheriff David P. Bushey’s resignation. So far, four candidates have qualified to run in the Nov. 3 special election for Middlesex sheriff.

Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to file for the special election for sheriff.

The candidate who is elected sheriff in the special election on Nov. 3 will take office a few weeks after the election, once the results are certified by county election officials and all campaign finance reporting is complete, said Welch, and will serve the remainder of Bushey’s term that runs through Dec. 31, 2027.