Aero group plans July 18 field trip      

The next monthly meeting of the Topping-based Northern Neck-Middle Peninsula Chapter of the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society (VAHS) is a special field trip set for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Dahlgren Heritage Museum in King George County. Meet at the museum parking lot to board a school bus for a guided tour of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Dr. Rob Gates, president of the Dahlgren Heritage Foundation, will lead the trip.

Join us at the Dahlgren Heritage Museum parking lot to board a school bus for a guided tour of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. The bus leaves at 11 a.m., so you’ll want to show up a little early.

The aero group generally meets at the Pilot House Inn restaurant at 2737 Greys Point Road (Route 3) beside Hummel Field airport in Topping at 11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month. Info: NelsonJody@verizon.net with “VAHS” in the subject line.