Middlesex softball team gets three big victories

The Middlesex High School softball team picked up three big wins last week, improving its record to 6-6 after starting the season 0-4. The Lady Chargers defeated King & Queen Central, 25-0; Charles City, 23-8; and Chincoteague, 19-2.

At King & Queen on April 21, the Lady Charger offense racked up 22 hits. MHS highlights include, Courtney Jessie, 2-2, 2 HRs, five RBIs; Molly Trudeau, 1-2, RBI; Rylee Buck, 3-3, two triples, double, six RBIs; Hailey Vaupel, 1-1; Lailah Baylor, 2-2, double; Kyla Blazek, 4-4, double, two RBIs; Anaiya Billups, 1-1, double, two RBIs; Chloe Myers, 2-2, four RBIs; Ella Faulkner, 1-1, RBI; and Mary Johnson, 1-2, RBI. Courtney Jessie got the win in the circle allowing no runs on one hit over five innings while striking out six.

On April 23 against visiting Charles City, the Lady Chargers rallied back from a three-run deficit scoring 13 runs in the bottom of the third inning to put the game…