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Steel paces MHS baseball team against Chincoteague

Updated:
Larry Chowning
By Larry Chowning

Charger offense on fire
versus Northampton

The Middlesex High School (MHS) Charger baseball team (5-6, 1-1) had two wins last week, defeating two Virginia Eastern Shore teams, Chincoteague, 5-2, on Friday, April 24, and Northampton, 12-0, on Monday, April 20.

Against the Chincoteague Ponies, MHS was paced on offense by junior Cash Steel, who had four of the Chargers’ six hits. Sophomores Caleb Hoegerl and Aiden Stith and freshmen Blake Robins and Bentley Eppihimer all had a hit apiece for the Chargers. Robins and Eppihimer had an RBI each and Henry Fleet had two stolen bases.

Bryson Bulgin was MHS’s winning pitcher. Bulgin gave up only one hit and no runs. Nathan Rutkowski had seven strikeouts and gave up three hits, four walks, and allowed one earned run. Fleet gave up one earned run on two hits and one base…

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Larry Chowning
Larry Chowninghttps://ssentinel.com
Larry is a reporter for the Southside Sentinel and author of several books centered around the people and places of the Chesapeake Bay.
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