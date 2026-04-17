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Prayers for the Unborn in Support of the March for Life

Updated:
Southside Sentinel
By Southside Sentinel
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All Saints Church would like to welcome everyone to a special Morning Prayer service at 11am on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. The church address is 48 New Street in Saluda, across from the Middlesex County Courthouse.

Officiated by Bishop Jeff Johnson, the Morning Prayer service will include prayers for the unborn in celebration with the national and Richmond March For Life and make a strong statement for all unborn lives. Please consider joining others as a powerful witness for the dignity of human life. We must shine the light of Christ’s love for all in our dark world.

The Wednesday service will also include the customary weekly prayers for our nation, our state and our county. There will be no Holy Communion service on this Wednesday. For more information, call 757-374-6724 or email frjeffjohnson@gmail.com.

Southside Sentinel
Southside Sentinelhttps://ssentinel.com
The Southside Sentinel has been serving Middlesex County and the adjacent region since April 9, 1896; SSentinel.com since 1997.
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