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Public speaks out on noise ordinance

Updated:
Larry Chowning
By Larry Chowning

Supervisors rescind in 4-1 May 5 vote

On Tuesday, May 5, Supervisors voted, 4-1, to rescind the ordinance that had been approved at the April 7 public hearing. Back in February, Pinetop District representative Randy Crittenden brought the noise issue up because a family member of his had experienced “uncontrollable” neighborhood noise around their home in Deltaville.

Although law enforcement was involved in the Crittenden incident, it was determined there was not enough “teeth” in the county’s current noise ordinance to allow enforcement of the problem.

County Attorney Heather Lewis was instructed by the board to come up with an ordinance addressing the problem and other noise issues. Her ordinance draft was brought before the board and at a public hearing…

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Larry Chowning
Larry Chowninghttps://ssentinel.com
Larry is a reporter for the Southside Sentinel and author of several books centered around the people and places of the Chesapeake Bay.
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