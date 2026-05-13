Middlesex supervisors seek grant for boat for use in emergencies

The Middlesex County Board of Supervisors voted on May 5 to apply for a grant to purchase a boat that would be used in emergencies.

David Layman, Middlesex’s Emergency Services director, told supervisors the boat would be used county-wide by all first responders, including fire departments, rescue squads, and the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office.

The vote was not unanimous. Hartfield District Supervisor Bill Harris cast the lone vote against the motion to apply for the grant. He pointed out that the Milford Haven U.S. Coast Guard Station on Gwynn’s Island in Mathews still responds to emergencies. He indicated that boat maintenance would be a cost paid by the county…