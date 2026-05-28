Tassels, tunes featured in White Stone musical

The Marvelous Wonderettes are back at the Lancaster Players theater in White Stone, tossing their caps high in the air with Caps and Gowns, the sparkling sequel to their original hit. Audiences will follow the Class of 1958 in a harmony-filled stroll down memory lane, from graduation to their 10-year reunion, all underscored by Roger Bean’s story and Michael Borth’s arrangements of iconic ’50s and ’60s gold-standard hits.

Chart-toppers from one of music’s greatest eras come to life under the direction of Robin Blake, featuring cast members Laurie Breakwell, Maegan Carbino, Jenifer Walker and Amber Wood. Mary Beran serves as music director, with Doug Dillard as stage manager.

Tickets are $30 and may be purchased through the Lancaster Players website lancasterplayers.org or by calling 804-435-3776.