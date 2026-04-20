Frances Harper Carlton went home to the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

She was born on March 11, 1942, in Middlesex County, to Mary Milby Harper and Downing Cox Harper, both of whom preceded her in death. Frances was the fifth of seven children, and all six of her siblings and their spouses preceded her as well.

A woman of deep and abiding faith, there is no doubt she is now celebrating a joyful reunion with her family and her beloved husband.

On April 25, 1959, Frances married Millard Conway Carlton of Gloucester. They were married for 62 years before his passing in 2021. Together, Frances and “Connie” made their home in Saluda before building their beloved home at Adner in 1962.

In her early working years, Frances cooked at the Tasty Freeze in Saluda — an excellent cook whose meals drew many loyal customers. She later worked at Park Place Grocery in Urbanna.

It was through these experiences that her love of serving others grew, and she eventually pursued her true passion by attending beauty school. She went on to spend 45 fulfilling years working for Diane Moody in Saluda, where she found not only her calling but her dearest friends Diane and Betty Jean. Frances also gave her talents to nursing homes in Saluda and West Point, doing hair for residents once a week — she always considered it a service to her community rather than a job.

Frances had a great love for her church family at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church in Middlesex, where she had attended since childhood and continued until her death. She was deeply committed to its outreach programs, regularly preparing meals for those who were ill, cooking for funerals and gatherings of every kind. She approached her faith not just in words but in action — always ready to serve.

After 15 years of marriage, Frances and Connie welcomed their only child, Amy, in January 1974. Frances scaled back to working just two days a week so she could be a devoted mother and wife. She packed lunches, cooked hot breakfasts, and put a homemade dinner on the table nearly every single day. She often reminded Amy, after her daughter was married, that a good wife got up before her husband and cooked breakfast before he left for work. Amy’s response: “It’s not the 1950s anymore.”

Frances was an extraordinary seamstress, crafting Amy’s wedding gown and her grandson William’s baptismal gown with her own hands. She was present at every important moment, sewing costumes for school programs and showing up wherever she was needed most.

Her only grandchild, William Carlton Lenderman, was born in 2006 and quickly became the center of his Memaw and Papa’s world. They loved him unconditionally and never had a problem expressing it.

Frances had a wonderful love of the outdoors and maintained a large, flourishing garden. She took great joy in sharing her vegetables and fruits with friends and neighbors. Her gardens overflowed with irises, gladiolas, begonias, and daffodils — each one a reflection of her generous spirit. She also had a deep affection for her beloved cats who were like family to her.

Frances was a woman of remarkable strength, having overcome cancer twice in her life along with many illnesses. She was always there with advice, never afraid to speak her mind and tell you the hard truth. But everyone who knew her understood that her honesty came from a deep place of love.

Frances was a large part of many of her nieces’ and nephews’ lives. Many of them considered her their second mama, and she stepped up to help whenever there was a need. She was the matriarch of a large and loving extended family, and the warmth she gave so freely will never leave the lives she touched.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Amy Carlton Lenderman, and son-in-law Joseph Lenderman; her cherished only grandchild, William Carlton Lenderman; her nephew Timothy Milby; and her niece, Amanda Adams Kellum; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Frances required constant care in the last year of her life, and the family is extremely grateful to Timothy Milby and Amanda Adams Kellum for their devoted help during that time. Without their love and support, Frances would not have been able to remain in Amy’s home.

Frances Harper Carlton will be deeply missed by her family, her church family, her friends, and all whose lives she so graciously touched.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Forest Chapel United Methodist Church, 303 Forest Chapel Road. Saluda, VA 23149 or Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 6595 Main St., Gloucester, VA 23061. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, at the Bristow Faulkner Memorial Chapel in Saluda, followed by a service at 2 p.m. The proceedings will conclude at Forest Chapel United Methodist Church in Warner.