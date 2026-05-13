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Main work on Dragon Run bridge set to  start May 18

Updated:
Southside Sentinel
By Southside Sentinel
bridge-dragon
Starting Monday, work will accelerate on the U.S. Route 17 northbound bridge over Dragon Run at the Middlesex County and Gloucester County line. (Contributed)

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and its contractor will begin to mobilize Monday, May 18, on a project to replace the U.S. Route 17 northbound bridge over Dragon Run at the Middlesex County and Gloucester County line.

The $14.6 million project will replace the existing bridge on Route 17 northbound. The new bridge will be wider, taller, and longer than the existing bridge, which was built in 1931.

Route 17 northbound will remain reduced to a single lane at the bridge over Dragon Run while crews begin to construct crossovers for the traffic diversion planned in summer 2026. Work zone barriers will continue to separate the left and right lanes…

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Southside Sentinel
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The Southside Sentinel has been serving Middlesex County and the adjacent region since April 9, 1896; SSentinel.com since 1997.
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