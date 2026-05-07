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Assessor: Middlesex properties up 25-40% in value

Updated:
Larry Chowning
By Larry Chowning

At the Middlesex County Board of Supervisors meeting on April 7, real estate assessor Jason Cowan of Cowan Services LLC provided a detailed update on the current countywide real estate reassessment, which is showing 25% to 40% value increase in residential properties in the county.

Cowan’s firm is currently reassessing the county’s real estate and it is 75% complete, he said. The values from the reassessment determine the amount of real estate taxes paid by property owners, and will go into effect during the 2027-2028 county fiscal budget year.

While working on the 2026-27 proposed fiscal budget this year, supervisors have made it clear, the board does not want to raise real estate taxes in this budget cycle, because the reassessment will most likely result in higher real estate taxes in 2027-2028…

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Larry Chowning
Larry Chowninghttps://ssentinel.com
Larry is a reporter for the Southside Sentinel and author of several books centered around the people and places of the Chesapeake Bay.
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