New Topping air terminal described as ‘game changer’

Major improvements at Hummel Field were completed in May 2026 and include a 4,400-square-foot terminal building, taxiway, a paved plane tie-down parking area, a guidance system to aid pilots when landing, and upgrades to the airport’s electrical systems. The state is funding 89% — $2.2 million — of these enhancements that total $2.4 million. The county’s share is $97,000. Another $97,000 was paid by long-time pilot and businessman Oscar Barber of Delaware Corporation (DelCorp) in Topping who partnered with the VDOA, and managed the terminal construction.

“Game changer”

“The new terminal is a game changer for a community like Middlesex County,” said John T. Hart, Deputy director of VDOA Airport Services. “The improved runway, modern terminal, and expanded aircraft parking will bring more aviation traffic and economic activity.”

Hart explained that general aviation connects communities to opportunity. “It supports local businesses, strengthens emergency and medical access, and helps attract new investment.”…