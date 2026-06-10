Swimming pool assembly too wide for bridge span

Strikes cars, bridge rails

The Robert O. Norris Jr. Bridge was closed for about an hour on Friday, June 5, when the swimming pool basin that was being towed by a pickup truck struck several cars, scraped the bridge rails, and eventually became stuck when it met a box truck and the two vehicles could not pass each other.

According to Sgt. Jessica B. Shehan, public information officer for the Virginia State Police’s Division I, the Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to the crash at 9:17 a.m. on Friday. The preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup was towing a pool basin across the bridge when it struck several cars.

vThe crash caused delays in the area while Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews worked to clean up the scene. There were no reported injuries, but there was superficial damage to the vehicles involved. The crash remains under investigation, said Sgt. Shehan.