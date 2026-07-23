Urbanna Founders Day to feature portrayal of Martha Washington

Saturday, Aug. 1, premiers a conversation between “Martha Washington,” and “Thomas Jefferson” as they present “250 Years in the Making” at Urbanna Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Colonial Williamsburg interpreters Katharine Pittman and Kurt Benjamin Smith will educate and entertain 21st century visitors as they bring their perspective to the creation of the Declaration of Independence and the 250 years since the Revolution.

This signature living history event is one of many colonial-themed activities on Founders Day, which the Friends of Urbanna presents yearly to the Urbanna community and its esteemed visitors.

Another event highlights and celebrates Urbanna’s rich colonial history. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the living history organization HM Sloop Otter’s encampment, invited to return this year, presents a rare and authentic glimpse into the daily lives ashore of the 18th century Virginia’s Revolutionary War Navy. These energetic interpreters will set up camp behind the historic Scottish Factor Store and visitors will find the crew hard at work foraging for food, collecting supplies, maintaining their gear, and watching the horizon for the British fleet.