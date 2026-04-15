Sentinel wins eight awards in Virginia-wide press contest

The Southside Sentinel received eight awards — including three first place wins — in the 2025 Virginia Press Association (VPA) News and Advertising Contest. The Sentinel competed in the VPA’s non-daily group two category, which includes more than 27 other newspapers in the 1,600 to 3,999 circulation range.

Newspapers across Virginia annually submit their best work in the VPA’s contest and are then judged by another state press association. This year the South Carolina Press Association and the National Newspaper Association judged the contest. The awards were presented Saturday, April 11, during a special banquet at The Virginian Lynchburg Hotel in Lynchburg.

Southside Sentinel wins

The Sentinel’s advertising department received two first place wins — in the Entertainment category (for a Nauti Cat Sailing Adventures ad) and in the Lifestyles category (for a Poni Marine Services ad).

“This ad had a nice layout and showcased a lot of copy in an easy to read format,” a contest judge reacting to the Nauti Cat ad wrote. “I liked the line dividing the image from the copy as it simulated an ocean wave, harkening back to the fact that it’s a boating company. Nice job!”

A judge wrote about the Poni ad, “Nice use of colors and photo placement to convey a boating lifestyle.”

The ads were created through the efforts of Sentinel Production Manager Joe Gaskins and Advertising Sales Manager Gloria Abbott. The duo also won a pair of third place ad awards, also in the Entertainment and Lifestyles categories.

The Sentinel’s news department received two second place wins — for Reporter Tom Chillemi’s “Youthful days spent with horses: A Deltaville nonagenerian recalls” in the Combination Picture and Story category and for the Sentinel staff’s 2025 Urbanna Oyster Festival supplement. “This was an interesting story,” a judge wrote about Chillemi’s entry. “I learned a lot about horses. Love the layout.”

Editor Don Richeson received a third place win in the Front Page category. Reacting to the three front pages Richeson submitted for this category, a judge wrote, “Good mix of news and features, with eye-catching photos. These fronts make me want to read more!”

Among the multiple wins by the Sentinel’s sister newspaper, the Rappahannock Record, was one in the Special Sections or Special Editions category. It was for a supplement produced in cooperation with the Sentinel’s staff. The Record received a first place win for “Bay Heritage,” an annual September supplement that focuses on the history and traditions of Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck communities.

Sweepstakes winners

The Rappahannock News, which serves Rappahannock County in central Virginia, won the Grand Sweepstakes award in the non-daily group two category. The award recognizes the paper receiving the most wins in both news and advertising. The Rappahannock News also won the News Sweepstakes award in the non-daily group two category. The award recognizes the paper receiving the most wins in news only. The Smithfield Times, which serves Isle of Wight and Surry counties, won the Advertising Sweepstakes award in the non-daily group two category, which recognizes the paper receiving the most wins in advertising only.