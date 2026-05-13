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Thrift and Powers qualify for Urbanna town council race

Updated:
Tom Chillemi
By Tom Chillemi

Two residents, Jim B. Thrift and Lisa M. Powers, have filed and are qualified as candidates running for a seat on the Urbanna Town Council.

As of Tuesday, Robert E. “Robbie” Wilson III is the only person who has filed and is a candidate to run for Urbanna Town mayor.

Four seats open

The position of Urbanna mayor and three members of the Urbanna Town Council will be on the Nov. 3 ballot. Urbanna terms expiring on Dec. 31 include ones for Mayor Bill Goldsmith; and council members Larry Chowning, Merri Hanson and Beth Justice Stewart. All four have said they will not seek re-election.

If Wilson is elected mayor, that would leave a vacancy on the six-member town council.

All Urbanna terms for the upcoming election are for four years and begin on Jan. 1, 2027.

The deadline to file is June 16 at 7 p.m.

Tom Chillemi
Tom Chillemihttps://ssentinel.com
Tom Chillemi is a reporter for the Southside Sentinel.
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