Hartfield croquet center open house is coming up

The Chesapeake Bay Croquet Club (CBCC), located at 1860 Twiggs Ferry Road in Hartfield, is welcoming everyone to an open house on Sunday, May 3, at 1 p.m. Visitors will receive free instructions on how to play and then be paired up with an experienced player for game play.

CBCC has all of the equipment you will need and all you need to do is show up. Coaches at the club will set you up with equipment and instructions to get started.

The Chesapeake Bay Croquet Club has players of all skill levels and always welcomes visitors and new players. The Club has special introductory memberships for people who are looking to see if croquet is a good activity for them. Introductory memberships are only $50…