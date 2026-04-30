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Hartfield croquet center open house is coming up

Updated:
Southside Sentinel
By Southside Sentinel
croquet
Players, from left, Julie Woods, John Briggs, Macey White, Nancy Crouch and Rick Pratt attempt to score wickets recently at “the largest croquet facility in the world,” the Chesapeake Bay Croquet Club (CBCC) in Hartfield. CBCC is hosting an open house with free lessons on Sunday, May 3, at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited. (Contributed)

The Chesapeake Bay Croquet Club (CBCC), located at 1860 Twiggs Ferry Road in Hartfield, is welcoming everyone to an open house on Sunday, May 3, at 1 p.m. Visitors will receive free instructions on how to play and then be paired up with an experienced player for game play.

CBCC has all of the equipment you will need and all you need to do is show up. Coaches at the club will set you up with equipment and instructions to get started.

The Chesapeake Bay Croquet Club has players of all skill levels and always welcomes visitors and new players. The Club has special introductory memberships for people who are looking to see if croquet is a good activity for them. Introductory memberships are only $50…

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The Southside Sentinel has been serving Middlesex County and the adjacent region since April 9, 1896; SSentinel.com since 1997.
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