Reassessment process under way

The Middlesex County property reassessment is currently under way, part of a routine process required under Virginia law to ensure property values remain fair and up to date.

Middlesex County Administrator Kevin Gentry explained that state law mandates that all localities conduct a reassessment at least once every six years. “Middlesex County has historically completed reassessments more frequently, typically every four to five years, to maintain accurate and equitable property valuations,” he said. These reassessments are the basis for local real estate tax bills.

The county does not maintain a full-time in-house assessment staff, but instead contracts with a professional assessment firm to carry out the work, which takes about a year, said Gentry.