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New sheriff’s office dog can sniff out electronic items

Updated:
Tom Chillemi
By Tom Chillemi

Labrador retriever Roxy does double
duty as a comfort/therapy dog

duputy-dog
K-9 Roxy, left, shares a moment with her handler, Middlesex Detective Brittany Randall. (Contributed)

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has received a special dog that is trained in electronic storage detection (ESD) and is also a comfort and therapy canine, reported MCSO Acting Sheriff M.E. Sampson.

K-9 Roxy is a 2.5-year-old Labrador retriever who joined the sheriff’s office last month and Detective Brittany Randall has been assigned as her handler.

Det. Randall explained that K-9 Roxy will help law enforcement execute search warrants by locating hidden digital devices that may contain evidence, especially in child exploitation investigations. Since becoming a member of the sheriff’s office, K-9 Roxy has been deployed on two search warrants, where her efforts led to the discovery of 26 digital devices…

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Tom Chillemi
Tom Chillemihttps://ssentinel.com
Tom Chillemi is a reporter for the Southside Sentinel.
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