New sheriff’s office dog can sniff out electronic items

Labrador retriever Roxy does double

duty as a comfort/therapy dog

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has received a special dog that is trained in electronic storage detection (ESD) and is also a comfort and therapy canine, reported MCSO Acting Sheriff M.E. Sampson.

K-9 Roxy is a 2.5-year-old Labrador retriever who joined the sheriff’s office last month and Detective Brittany Randall has been assigned as her handler.

Det. Randall explained that K-9 Roxy will help law enforcement execute search warrants by locating hidden digital devices that may contain evidence, especially in child exploitation investigations. Since becoming a member of the sheriff’s office, K-9 Roxy has been deployed on two search warrants, where her efforts led to the discovery of 26 digital devices…