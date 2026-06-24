Game Changers keep Juneteenth celebration lively

On Saturday, June 20, the sixth annual Juneteenth celebration presented by Game Changers of Middlesex was held at St. Clare Walker Middle School. The auditorium came alive with a variety show of dance, music, and reflections on the struggles for freedom.

“Freedom is not free,” featured speaker Minister Eric Benjamin told the audience. “We the people have to stand guard and defend and protect it.”

Recognition

Game Changers President Cynthia Beverley was recognized and presented a memento for being the driving force behind Game Changers of Middlesex County, whose mission is, “To unify our county and make it the place to work, live, play, and thrive!”