Town OKs $7,600 for land survey around bridge

In an effort to build a temporary bridge to the Urbanna Town Marina, the Urbanna Town Council on June 11 approved spending $7,600 for a geotechnical survey of the land on both sides of the existing bridge, which has been closed six months.

The town council is trying to get a temporary bridge in place and the survey is the first step to determine if it is possible, said acting mayor Robbie Wilson.

One idea suggested by an engineering firm is to place a temporary bridge over the existing bridge, said Wilson. However, the foundation on which it would rest needs to be solid and able to support the bridge…