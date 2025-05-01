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Middlesex Garden Tour starts at 10 a.m. Friday

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Southside Sentinel
By Southside Sentinel
Cupalow
Cupalow

There is still time to purchase tickets for tomorrow’s Garden Club of the Middle Peninsula House and Garden Tour, which will feature six spectacular Middlesex County gardens, five open houses with floral arrangements, and settings with beautiful river views.

The Friday, May 2, tour will operate 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with ample parking at each location. Tickets are $40 ($50 day of tour) and cover access to all six properties situated along the Rappahannock and Piankatank rivers. Tours across Virginia have been taking place all week during the Garden Club of Virginia’s (GCV’s) Historic Garden Week, April 26 through May 3.

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Southside Sentinel
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The Southside Sentinel has been serving Middlesex County and the adjacent region since April 9, 1896; SSentinel.com since 1997.
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