Drone light show eyed for Urbanna

The Independence Day weekend in Urbanna could be special this year!

A 200-drone light show could decorate the night sky over Urbanna on Saturday, July 5, if details can be worked out.

On April 24, the Urbanna Town Council voted to contract for a drone light show by Airloom Drone Shows, located in Crozet, which is west of Charlottesville. The contract is contingent on securing a launch and recovery site.

The 15-minute show will arrange lighted drones flying in formation to make figures like flags, dolphins, snow flakes, boats, and even custom lighted drone arrangements, like logos.

As of press time, the town was working to secure Rosegill, which would be the best site to launch and recover the computer controlled drones. Town Administrator Ted Costin said the Urbanna Town Marina or Taber Park could be used, but Rosegill is the preferred site.

Rosegill Co-owner Strother Scott said this week that Rosegill “welcomes” a drone show, but is awaiting word on insurance coverage.