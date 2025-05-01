Honor your heroes for eight days and Memorial Day

Honor your Heroes, by sponsoring Rotary Flags for Heroes, those who have faithfully served family, community or country that you will want to remember and let others know they were special during the Memorial Day time of year.

Just $50 sponsors a flag on Memorial Day and $80 for one each on Memorial Day and Veterans Day 2025. Visit www.middlesexflags.org to pay online with credit card or request an order form which then can be then can be mailed.

Corporate sponsorships are also available and include visible special recognition of participation. Please contact Greg Grichtmeier, 804-803-3532, Greg@MSRotary or Jim Knupp, 804-832-1861, jamesknupp@MSRotary.org.

You may sponsor one or more of the 140 Flags for Heroes, which will be displayed May 18-27 on the southeast corner of General Puller Highway (Route 33) and Twiggs Ferry Road (Route 3) near Primis Bank and the Hartfield Volunteer Fire Department. A medallion stating your sponsorship(s) and your honoree(s) will fly on a flagpole. A large thank you ad will appear later in the Southside Sentinel.

Rotary is also accepting donations in any amount to help keep this event and community endeavors moving ahead during these challenging times. Net proceeds will benefit the Mathews-Middlesex Rotary Charitable Foundation Inc. for its charitable projects within Middlesex County.

Three ways to donate

Send a check payable to Mathews-Middlesex Rotary Charitable Foundation Inc. — a 501 (C)(3) organization — to Rotary Club, P.O. Box 555, Hartfield, VA 23071.

Donate online at www.middlesexflags.org.

Stop by the booth at Deltaville Hometown IGA Market on May 9, 10, 16 or 17 or at the Flags for Heroes site on May 23, 24, 25 and 26.

Come view your sponsored flag(s) and get your picture taken with them!