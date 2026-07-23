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VDOT approves golf carts on Deltaville’s Lovers and Norhall lanes

Updated:
Southside Sentinel
By Southside Sentinel

golf-cartThe Middlesex County Board of Supervisors was informed by Saluda Residency Administrator Lee McKnight that the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) approved golf cart eligibility for Lovers Lane in Deltaville. McKnight made the announcement at the July 7 supervisors regular monthly meeting.

At the March supervisors meeting, Pinetop District (Deltaville) Supervisor Randy Crittenden favored the application and said that citizens understand requirements include proper equipment such as slow-moving vehicle signage, operators must be of legal driving age, and that golf carts would not be permitted to operate on Route 33, due to the higher speed limit.

He also stated that residents have followed the proper process in submitting the request and that he has no objection. The county submitted to VDOT a map of the proposed golf cart zone.

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Southside Sentinel
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The Southside Sentinel has been serving Middlesex County and the adjacent region since April 9, 1896; SSentinel.com since 1997.
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